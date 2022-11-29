Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South Africa central bank flags risks of erratic power, high debt

11/29/2022 | 07:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of state power utility Eskom is seen outside Cape Town's Koeberg nuclear power plant

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's unreliable power supply and its high level of government debt are two of the main risks to its financial stability, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

Africa's most developed economy has seen 170 days of rolling blackouts this year due to a maintenance backlog of state utility Eskom's ageing coal-fired power plants.

This has not only hit corporate productivity but also hurt investor sentiment, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said in its biannual health check of the financial system.

"Insufficient and unreliable electricity supply is likely to threaten the viability of some corporates, especially small and medium-sized enterprises," it said, adding this could spill over into the financial sector.

South Africa's gross sovereign debt is already more than two-thirds of GDP and the government intends to take on 400 billion rand ($23.6 billion) of Eskom's, increasing its burden.

"The increased incidence of state-owned enterprises' (SOEs) debt being taken over by government exacerbates this (financial) vulnerability," SARB's Financial Stability Review (FSR) said.

The FSR also noted global stagflation and rapid tightening of financial conditions coupled with slow and inequitable local growth could add further risk.

Stagflation is characterised by a prolonged period of high inflation, low economic growth and high unemployment.

South Africa's central bank last week increased its prime lending rate by 75 basis points to 7%, raising its inflation forecast and cutting 2023 growth projections.

Cyber attacks, climate change and global conflict also pose risks to South African financial stability, SARB said.

But COVID-19, which featured among the top concerns in its May review, was no longer a risk due to less virulent variants, it added.

($1 = 16.9728 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.45% 460.26 Real-time Quote.-13.20%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.56% 1994.03 Real-time Quote.0.95%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.47% 152.08 Real-time Quote.-12.28%
Latest news "Economy"
07:41aFinland buys more arms from United States as it boosts defences
RE
07:40aAbu Dhabi's ADNOC working with Goldman Sachs on gas business, sources say
RE
07:40aRussian rouble recovers from 3-week low past 61 vs dollar
RE
07:39aSouth Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 5.7% lower than last year
RE
07:39aNigeria stowaways who survived 11-days on ship rudder must return home - Spanish police
RE
07:39aEasyJet Still Struggling to Bounce Back From Covid-19 Losses
DJ
07:38aStocks and oil buoyed by hopes of looser Chinese COVID curbs
RE
07:37aIndonesia plans to subsidise EV sales next year
RE
07:36aSouth Africa central bank flags risks of erratic power, high debt
RE
07:35aFutures edge higher on boost from growth stocks, hopes of looser China COVID curbs
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdow..
3Credit Suisse shares hit record low as subscription rights dumped
4Alibaba Health Shares Rise After Swinging to Profit in First Half
5Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Continued Worries Ove..

HOT NEWS