Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa confirms arrest of two Gupta brothers in UAE

06/06/2022 | 02:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -The South African government on Monday said law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have arrested Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta of the Gupta family.

The Gupta brothers, friends of former President Jacob Zuma, are accused in South Africa of using their relationship with Zuma to profit financially and influence senior appointments. They deny wrongdoing.

"Discussions between various law enforcement agencies in the UAE and South Africa on the way forward are ongoing," the government's Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services said in a brief statement, adding that it will continue to cooperate with the authorities in the UAE.

An enquiry was established in 2018 to examine allegations of graft during Zuma's nine years in power from 2009, which was riddled with scandals, overshadowing his presidency.

The allegations levelled against him include that he allowed businessmen close to him - brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta - to influence policy and plunder state resources.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25pU.S. 'understands' Mexican position on Americas summit after boycott - State Dept
RE
03:22pBrazil's Navy searching for British journalist missing in Amazon jungle
RE
03:19pRussia's U.N. envoy storms out of Ukraine meeting over European statement
RE
03:15pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:14pAmazon stock split may draw retail traders in tough market
RE
03:13pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:13pU.S. asks Mexico to probe alleged labor abuses at Stellantis parts plant
RE
03:09pUrban Remedy recalls strawberry drink after U.S. Hepatitis A outbreak
RE
03:05pWall Street mostly climbs with growth stocks, but inflation worries linger
RE
03:02pAt least 169 uk conservative lawmakers publicly back boris johns…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk threatens to drop Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
2Chinese EV Makers Jump on Stronger Sales, Outlook
3Nokia, DOCOMO and NTT bring 6G vision to life
4Taser-maker halts project to arm drones with stun guns as ethics panel ..
5Analyst recommendations: American Express, CrowdStrike, DoorDash, Etsy,..

HOT NEWS