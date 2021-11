In its medium-term budget policy statement, the Treasury also said it saw gross debt peaking at a lower level of 78.1% of GDP in 2025/26, compared to 88.9% seen in February.

The improved projections were influenced by bumper mining tax receipts linked to high metals prices and a GDP rebasing exercise by the statistics agency.

