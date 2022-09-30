Advanced search
South Africa data provider rain wants Telkom to buy it

09/30/2022 | 02:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Customers are served at a branch of South Africa's mobile operator, Telkom, in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Telkom received a non-binding proposal from data network provider rain, which wants Telkom to buy it in exchange for new shares in Telkom, the country's third biggest mobile operator said on Friday.

Telkom, now in discussions with the second biggest mobile operator MTN, said its board was evaluating the proposal and was not yet in a position to express a view.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS