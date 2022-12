Longer-dated maturities suffered the biggest losses with the 2052 down 2.3 cents to trade at 85.917 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.

South Africa's presidency will make an imminent announcement, Ramaphosa's spokesman said on Thursday, after an independent panel report published on Wednesday found preliminary evidence that the president may have violated his oath of office and committed serious misconduct.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Jorgelina do Rosario)