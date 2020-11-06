Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa eases defence firm Denel's bailout terms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 02:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Denel company logo is seen at the entrance of their business divisions in Pretoria

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's government has eased the terms of a 576 million rand ($37 million) bailout given to state defence company Denel for the financial year that ends in March 2021, officials told Reuters.

Denel, which makes military equipment for South Africa's armed forces and export, has faced a liquidity crisis and struggled to pay full salaries to some staff this year.

Denel was allocated 576 million rand to pay off guaranteed debt, but the company asked the government to allow it to use the outstanding 271 million rand to support activities that would generate revenues.

"The Minister of Finance indeed waived the conditions and allowed Denel to use the funds for any purpose apart from paying off guaranteed debt," said Kgathatso Tlhakudi, director-general of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE).

The National Treasury told Reuters that Denel's recapitalisation conditions had been amended, saying the matter had been resolved following discussions between Treasury and DPE's legal teams.

Asked whether Denel could draw down the remaining 271 million rand any time from now, a Treasury spokesperson said in an emailed response to questions: "Yes, that is correct."

($1 = 15.7271 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Joe Bavier and Edmund Blair)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 2.46% 498.66 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.17% 1725.53 Delayed Quote.-7.75%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.15% 164.35 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02aMalaysia's 1MDB state fund still $7.8 billion in debt - government report
RE
02:54aSouth Africa's rand falls, but set for weekly gains
RE
02:48aGold dips as dollar firms, but set for best week in over 3 months
RE
02:46aSouth Africa's net foreign reserves up to $51.364 bln in October
RE
02:43aSouth Africa eases defence firm Denel's bailout terms
RE
02:41aToyota-backed startup Pony.ai raises $267 million in latest fundraising
RE
02:28aGerman Industrial Production Rose Less Than Expected in September
DJ
02:26aTHIERRY BRETON : EU Commissioner Breton sees 50/50 chance of Brexit deal
RE
02:23aGerman Sept. industry output rises less than forecast on virus woes
RE
02:23aWorld stocks eye record levels as Washington gridlock curbs policy risks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2World stocks eye record levels as Washington gridlock curbs policy risks
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
4S&P 500 : Investors see silver-lining in U.S. election uncertainty
5Smallest job gains in five months expected as U.S. labor market momentum wanes
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group