Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

South Africa flagship on green mobility: Johannesburg Metrobus, Part II: Assessment of diesel dual-fuel engine bus

11/30/2021 | 09:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This second paper featuring the Metrobus fleet in Johannesburg, South Africa presents an operational and environmental assessment of the Diesel Dual-Fuel (DDF) Program implemented in 2016 by focusing on fuel consumption and real-world emissions measured by portable emissions measurement systems (PEMS). DDF technology retrofits a diesel engine into a dual diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG) engine, and the authors find, on average, a 7% rate of substitution of CNG in place of more expensive diesel.

The PEMS tests reveal that, compared to the legacy Metrobus fleet, the DDF buses provide significant reductions in nitrogen oxide and carbon dioxide emissions. Although a 20-year analysis of global warming potential also shows that total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the DDF buses are slightly lower than the legacy buses, excess methane emissions mean higher GHG emissions from the DDF buses than all other technology options available today. This suggests that DDF can be an effective intermediate technology toward soot-free, cleaner technology, but in order to deliver long-term reductions in the air pollution and GHG emissions of the fleet, Metrobus must move beyond Euro V DDF technology.

Disclaimer

ICCT - International Council on Clean Transportation published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 14:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aZerto Announces Zerto In-Cloud for AWS to Deliver Disaster Recovery at Scale
BU
09:04aAMN Healthcare CEO Susan Salka Named to Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing for Seventh Consecutive Year
BU
09:04aAria Systems Reaches Silver Tier in TM Forum's Open API Conformance Certification Program  
BU
09:04aPioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. Required Notice to Shareholders Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
BU
09:04aAtomera Breathes New Life into Moore's Law for Power and Analog Electronics
BU
09:04aKomodo Health Appoints Edd Fleming to Board of Directors
BU
09:04aMongoDB Announces a Pay-As-You-Go Offering with Enhanced Customer Experience in AWS Marketplace
PR
09:04aHSBC Bank Launches New Donor Advised Fund
BU
09:04aIntegrated Digital Strategies (IDS) Welcomes Industry Veteran Brent Nau as New Chief Operating Officer 
GL
09:04aIntegrated Digital Strategies (IDS) Welcomes Industry Veteran Brent Nau as New Chief Operating Officer 
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
2Powell, Yellen head to Congress as inflation, variant risks rise
3EMEA Morning Briefing : UPDATE: Stocks to Fall, Moderna CEO Says Existi..
4Doubts over vaccine efficiency send FTSE 100 down
5Swiss franc rises to six year high as central bank stands back

HOT NEWS