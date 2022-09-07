South Africa halts orange exports to EU over fungal disease

Sept 7 (Reuters) - South Africa, one of the world's biggest
citrus exporters, will voluntarily stop shipments of valencia
oranges to the European Union (EU) from areas affected by a
fungal disease, the citrus growers' association said on
Wednesday.
The decision to halt exports to the EU comes after 10
incidents in which the fungal disease was detected on South
African citrus, Citrus Growers' Association (CGA) Chief
Executive Justin Chadwick said in a statement.
Chadwick said the voluntary decision was meant to safeguard
South Africa's long-term access to the EU, its biggest export
market, which accounts for over 40% of orange shipments and 27%
of soft citrus, according to South Africa's National
Agricultural Marketing Council.
"With a month left of the current export season, the CGA and
the Fresh Produce Exporters’ Forum boards have taken the
decision to voluntarily close the export of Valencia oranges
from Citrus Black Spot affected areas in South Africa to the EU
starting from the 16th of September 2022," Chadwick said.
South Africa's citrus sector, which generates 30 billion
rand ($1.73 billion) in annual exports and employs 130,000
people, has this year struggled with high costs for fuel,
fertilizer and shipping, as well as rule changes implemented by
the EU in June.
The EU implemented new phytosanitary rules requiring
enhanced cold treatment for orange imports from Africa, amid
concerns over the False Coddling Moth (FCM), a pest which
affects citrus fruit. The move disrupted shipments from South
Africa, which initiated a dispute settlement case at the World
Trade Organisation (WTO) over the matter.
The dispute was eventually settled after negotiations by the
two parties, clearing 1,350 shipping containers of citrus fruit
which had been stuck in EU ports for weeks.
The standoff cost South African citrus growers nearly $12
million, Chadwick said.
($1 = 17.3330 rand)
(Reporting by Nelson Banya
Editing by Bernadette Baum)