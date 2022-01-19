South Africa inflation faster than expected at 5.9% y/y in December

On a month-on-month basis, the December consumer price index was at 0.6% from 0.5% in November.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 5.7% rise in annual terms in December and a 0.4% increase month-on-month.

The South African Reserve Bank - which targets inflation of between 3% and 6% - holds its first monetary policy committee meeting of 2022 next week, with its decision due on Jan. 27.

A poll published by Reuters on Wednesday predicted a 25 basis point increase in the repo rate to 4.0% to combat inflationary pressures.

Statistics South Africa said the 5.9% year-on-year reading in December was the highest since March 2017, citing rising prices of fuel and foods such as meat among contributing factors.

Core inflation, which excludes food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, rose to 3.4% year-on-year in December from 3.3% previously. On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.3% from 0.1% in November.

