Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa inflation faster than expected at 5.9% y/y in December

01/19/2022 | 03:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker stands next to a shelf with bottles of Coca-Cola at Makro Store Riversands of South African retailer Massmart in Midrand

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's consumer inflation quickened faster than expected in December to 5.9% year-on-year from 5.5% in November, data showed on Wednesday, adding to arguments for the central bank to raise interest rates next week.

On a month-on-month basis, the December consumer price index was at 0.6% from 0.5% in November.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 5.7% rise in annual terms in December and a 0.4% increase month-on-month.

The South African Reserve Bank - which targets inflation of between 3% and 6% - holds its first monetary policy committee meeting of 2022 next week, with its decision due on Jan. 27.

A poll published by Reuters on Wednesday predicted a 25 basis point increase in the repo rate to 4.0% to combat inflationary pressures.

Statistics South Africa said the 5.9% year-on-year reading in December was the highest since March 2017, citing rising prices of fuel and foods such as meat among contributing factors.

Core inflation, which excludes food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, rose to 3.4% year-on-year in December from 3.3% previously. On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.3% from 0.1% in November.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Emma Rumney and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.17% 552.27 Delayed Quote.3.46%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.49% 2002.88 Delayed Quote.2.70%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.09% 161.3 End-of-day quote.-2.50%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.04% 137.625 End-of-day quote.-1.23%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -4.79% 63.03 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.13% 180.9 Delayed Quote.4.18%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52aBOE Seen Lifting Rates in February After Latest Inflation Data
DJ
03:50aSurging U.S. bonds yields pressure EM assets
RE
03:49aSouth Africa inflation faster than expected at 5.9% y/y in December
RE
03:46aSterling edges lower versus euro despite strong UK inflation data
RE
03:41aChina wants internet giants to get approval for investments, fundraisings - sources
RE
03:41aUK PM Johnson faces 'pork pie' plot to trigger leadership challenge
RE
03:41aUK PM Johnson faces 'pork pie' plot to trigger leadership challenge
RE
03:38aSouth Africa Consumer Inflation Rate Was 5.9% in Dec Vs. 5.5% in Nov
DJ
03:37aHong Kong shares end firmer as developers, energy firms shine
RE
03:36aWater crisis looms for tsunami-hit Tonga; New Zealand help on the way
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
2ASML profit beats despite Berlin fire; sees 20% sales growth in 2022
3Asia shares fall as Treasury yields hit fresh highs
4Cadence Design Systems aims to cash in on new custom-chip era
5AT&T, Verizon pause 5G rollout near U.S airports to avoid flight disrup..

HOT NEWS