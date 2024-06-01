JOHANNESBURG(Reuters) - The vote share of South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) after this week's parliamentary election slipped further to just over 40% with results in from almost all polling stations, the electoral commission's website showed on Saturday.

With results from 97% of voting centres, the ANC stood at 40.14%, a precipitous drop from the 57.5% it secured in the last national election in 2019.

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, was at 21.7%, while uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), a new party led by former president Jacob Zuma, polled 14.8%.

