South Africa lays out conditions to seize land, says investors will be reassured

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's government
laid out conditions on Sunday for when land might be confiscated
without reimbursement, saying a new law submitted to parliament
would pass constitutional muster and reassure investors unnerved
about property rights.
The law would allow land to be confiscated without
reimbursement in certain cases if it is unused, abandoned or
poses a safety risk, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister
Patricia de Lille told a news conference.
But she emphasised that compensation would also be possible
and final decisions would be in the hands of the courts.
"The bill brings certainty to South Africans and investors
because it clearly outlines how expropriation can be done," she
said.
"The bill outlines circumstances when it may be just and
equitable for nil compensation to be paid. It does not prescribe
that nil compensation will be paid in all circumstances."
Land is one of the most emotive issues in South Africa,
where most privately owned land remains in white hands more than
two decades after the end of apartheid.
The governing African National Congress (ANC) has pledged to
speed up land redistribution. It has started a parliamentary
process to amend the constitution to make it clear that land can
be expropriated without compensation.
Critics on the left say the ANC has been too timid in
redistributing land, while opponents on the right worry that
measures seen as confiscatory might frighten away investors.
In a worst case scenario, they point to the hasty and
chaotic mass land confiscations that wrecked the economy of
neighbouring Zimbabwe, though the South African government says
no such move would ever be considered.
Under the new law, the authorities would be required to
negotiate with the owners of land to try to reach an agreement
on the acquisition of the property, before it can be seized.
The government said the chief state law adviser had
certified that the new bill was constitutional.
