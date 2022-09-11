South Africa mine dam wall collapses, killing three and injuring 40

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A mine dam wall collapse
in South Africa's Free State province swept away houses and cars
on Sunday, the provincial government said, killing three people
and injuring another 40.
The disaster occurred in the mining town of Jagersfontein at
around 0600 local time (0400 GMT), the government said, forcing
officials to evacuate scores of residents to nearby farms.
Three bodies have been recovered, while 40 people, including
one pregnant woman and four individuals with fractured limbs,
have been taken to hospitals for treatment.
The government said in a statement that search and rescue
efforts are continuing at the dormant diamond mine, which was
once owned by De Beers, a unit of Anglo American.
"A detailed report on the circumstances surrounding the
incident will be released upon compilation," the office of the
Free State Premier said.
State-owned power utility Eskom said in a separate statement
it lost bulk electricity supply in the area when its Rietkuil
substation was engulfed by mud and aims to restore supply to the
Jagersfontein mine before the end of the day.
"It is impossible to estimate when supply will be restored
or to determine the extent of the damage," Eskom said.
The flooding damaged cellphone towers, hitting
communications, and affected drinking water, while some roads
were cut off. Many sheep have also been washed away,
non-governmental organization, Gift of the Givers said.
De Beers said at the time of the sale of the Jagersfontein
mine and tailings in 2010 to Superkolong Consortium, which
comprised of black investors, that it had produced some of the
world's largest gems when operating between 1870 and 1971.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Wendell Roelf; Editing by
Alexander Smith)