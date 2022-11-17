South Africa police arrest Israeli gang leader wanted for attempted murder

The 46-year-old gang leader is attached to a criminal group called the Abergil Organisation and has been on Interpol's Red Notice list since 2015, police said in a statement.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

"According to Israeli authorities, the suspect is part of a notorious gang dealing in drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities," the statement read, mentioning two incidents where the suspect allegedly placed bombs under and above a victim's vehicle.

"During an early morning take-down operation, the team pounced on an identified address in Bryanston and found the suspect and seven others, 12 firearms including 5 x assault rifles and 7 x pistols, 40,000 U.S. dollars," the police statement added.

