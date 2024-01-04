Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's energy department published a draft long-term power plan in the government gazette on Thursday for public comment.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's energy department published a draft long-term power plan in the government gazette on Thursday for public comment.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|449.64 PTS
|-0.46%
|-1.29%
|-
|149.34 PTS
|-0.05%
|-1.50%
|-
|1,979.54 PTS
|-0.30%
|-3.18%
|-
Global stocks look up, but yields rise on resilient U.S. labor market
TUI to Seek Shareholder Approval to Delist from London Stock Exchange -- Update
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, Amex, Apple, Broadcom, Verizon...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
China stocks fall as macro worries outweigh optimism over encouraging data