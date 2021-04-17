South Africa regulator recommends lifting J&J vaccine pause after some conditions

April 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's health regulator, on
Saturday, recommended that the government lift the pause on
administering drugmaker Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19
vaccines, given that certain conditions are met.
"These conditions include, but are not limited to,
strengthened screening and monitoring of participants who are at
high risk of a blood clotting disorder," the South African
Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said.
"In addition, measures are to be implemented to ensure the
safe management of any participants who develop vaccine-induced
thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (VITT)," the statement added.
SAHPRA said on Wednesday that it had recently reviewed data
from Johnson & Johnson's local research study immunising
healthcare workers and found no major safety concerns.
South Africa suspended the rollout of the J&J vaccine in the
"implementation study" on Tuesday, after U.S. health agencies
recommended pausing its use because of rare cases of blood clots
in six people inoculated with it, out of some 7 million people
who have received the shot in the United States.
A U.S. panel will meet again next week to discuss whether
the pause on the use of the vaccine should continue, after
delaying a vote on the matter earlier this week.
