Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's energy department on Thursday released a draft long-term plan to try to ensure sufficient power supply.

Africa's most industrialised economy saw its worst power cuts on record last year.

The Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) aims to ensure adequate electricity supply while considering the costs associated with different generation options.

The latest iteration of the IRP, published in the government gazette for public comments, analysed different options for the period up to 2030, and the period from 2031 to 2050.

