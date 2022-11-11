Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South Africa releases terms of 600 million euro climate loans from France, Germany

11/11/2022 | 04:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa on Thursday released the terms of two climate loans for a combined 600 million euros ($596.7 million) from French and German development banks, saying they were substantially cheaper than market borrowing.

The 300 million euro loan from France's AFD is for 20 years and has a five-year grace period. The interest rate is 3.6%, or six-month Euribor plus 129 basis points (bps), South Africa's National Treasury said in a statement.

The 300 million euro loan from Germany's KFW is also for 20 years, with a five-year grace period. Its interest rate is 3%, or six-month Euribor plus 69 bps, the Treasury said.

Both loans are to support the country's transition away from coal and towards cleaner energy sources.

Last week, on the eve of the COP27 summit, President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled a climate investment plan requiring some 1.5 trillion rand ($84.4 billion) over the next five years. Countries including France, Germany, Britain and the United States pledged $8.5 billion last year at COP26 to help speed South Africa's shift from coal.

The Treasury described the loans from AFD and KFW as "highly concessional" and said they were already reflected in the gross borrowing requirement in last month's mid-term budget.

South Africa's sovereign dollar-denominated bond maturing in 2044 currently has a yield of about 8.6%, according to Tradeweb data, suggesting it would be much more costly for the government to borrow via the international bond market.

"By lowering debt service costs, the government of South Africa creates more fiscal space for critical social and other priorities," the Treasury said.

Under Ramaphosa, Africa's most industrialised nation has been trying to nurse its public finances back to health after a decade of steep debt accumulation.

The mid-term budget showed an improved fiscal outlook, with deficits shrinking quicker than before and debt stabilising at a lower level.

($1 = 1.0055 euros)

($1 = 17.7708 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Rachel Savage; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.15% 457.5 Real-time Quote.-19.19%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 2.13% 2017.45 Real-time Quote.-2.18%
EVE HOLDING, INC. -2.26% 10.4 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.64% 152.17 Real-time Quote.-18.18%
Latest news "Economy"
04:35aVedanta says state revenue share would make Barmer oil asset unviable
RE
04:33aKremlin: Work underway to address Russia's concerns on grain deal
RE
04:32aIndia's Exide Industries posts Q2 profit rise as input costs ease
RE
04:30aSouth Korea's Yoon says forced change in Indo Pacific status quo cannot be accepted
RE
04:30aCzech central bank not in FX market since last meeting, Dedek says
RE
04:29aEuro zone yields edge higher after plunging on U.S. inflation
RE
04:28aSouth Korea steps closer to extraditing suspect in New Zealand suitcase murder case
RE
04:24aKremlin: Status of Kherson as 'part of Russia' unchanged
RE
04:23aAfrican Union Chairman Macky Sall to attend G20 summit - officials
RE
04:20aSouth African rand extends rally
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO's Convidecia Air™ Approved for Eme..
2Richemont 2Q Sales Rose Amid Rebound in Asia
3Third quarter 2022: Continued growth with good profitability and strong..
4FTX scrambles for funds as regulators take action
5INTEL CORP : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS