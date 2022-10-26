Advanced search
South Africa reports better fiscal position at mid-term budget

10/26/2022 | 08:24am EDT
News conference ahead of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's medium term budget in Cape Town

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa reported an improved fiscal position at a mid-term budget on Wednesday, flagging smaller deficits in the next three years and debt stabilising at a lower level thanks to higher-than-expected revenues.

But a government plan to take on part of Eskom's 400 billion rand ($22 billion) debt is not ready, despite assurances that the mid-term budget would contain more details.

The National Treasury confirmed it would take some of the debt but would not commit to a specific amount or timeframe. It said it could take on between one-third and two-thirds of the debt but that it still needed to consult with debt-holders.

"South Africa is restoring the health of its public finances just as the world economy is taking a dangerous turn for the worse," Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said in comments accompanying the mid-term budget.

"South Africa's challenges are significant, but its stable macroeconomic policies and efforts to return the public finances to a sustainable position mean that the country is in a better position to weather the storms that lie ahead."

The Treasury now expects a consolidated budget deficit of 4.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the current 2022/23 fiscal year, down from 6.0% forecast in the main February budget.

Next year it predicts a deficit of 4.1% of GDP and the following year 3.9% of GDP, down from 4.8% and 4.2% seen in February.

It sees gross debt stabilising at 71.4% of GDP in 2022/23, whereas in February it saw debt stabilising in 2024/25 at 75.1% of GDP.

($1 = 17.9941 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Kopano Gumbi and Wendell Roelf in Cape Town; editing by James Macharia Chege)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS