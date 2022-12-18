South Africa's ANC gathers to vote on new leader

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Delegates of South
Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) gathered on
Sunday to choose a new party leader, pitting President Cyril
Ramaphosa against former health minister Zweli Mkhize.
The winner, who will run for president under the ANC banner
in elections in 2024, has been more or less guaranteed to become
president in the three decades since Nelson Mandela ended white
minority rule in the country.
But this is no longer a certainty as the ANC's popularity
has waned over that period and the party faces the possibility
of losing its majority for the first time.
More than 4,400 delegates at the ANC's five-day conference
in Johannesburg must decide which of the two candidates is best
placed to revive its fortunes. They will vote on Sunday after
the ANC nominated the two candidates late on Saturday.
Their supporters battled in a sing-off in the early hours of
Sunday morning as nominations were being finalised. Ramaphosa's
backers were singing songs in support of him and were holding up
two fingers signalling a second term as leader.
Mkhize's supporters were chanting "change" and "He
(Ramaphosa) is not coming back!"
Ramaphosa had been the favourite to win until he came under
pressure to step down over a scandal involving the discovery of
a stash of cash at his farm. Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing
and has not been charged with any crimes.
Former president Jacob Zuma's supporters are seeking to use
the scandal to oust Ramaphosa.
Zuma is facing inquiries over several corruption
allegations, all of which he denies.
Mkhize emerged as the most powerful politician from the Zuma
block. Ramaphosa suspended him over corruption allegations into
COVID-19 tenders last year, charges the ex-minister denies.
(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi
Writing by Nqobile Dludla
Editing by Tim Cocks and Jane Merriman)