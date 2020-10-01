Log in
South Africa's Absa PMI extends recovery in September on easing lockdown

10/01/2020 | 05:29am EDT
A mine worker is seen under ground at Cullinan mine, near Pretoria, South Africa

South Africa's seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) recovered further in September as easing of lockdown restrictions continued to boost business activity and new sales, a survey showed on Thursday.

The index, which gauges manufacturing activity in Africa's most industrialised economy, rose to 58.3 points in September from 57.3 points in August, well above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

"Although the headline PMI also improved on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the increase in the business activity component is more pronounced and probably better reflects the pure output dynamics at this stage," Absa said in a statement.

South Africa imposed a strict coronavirus lockdown at the end of March, squeezing businesses and consumers, and economic output recorded its largest contraction ever in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana, Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABSA GROUP LIMITED 0.42% 89.32 End-of-day quote.-40.17%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.10% 475.11 Delayed Quote.-11.93%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.37% 1635.88 Delayed Quote.-9.68%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.39% 157.96 Delayed Quote.-9.12%
