South Africa's Annual Consumer Price Inflation Rose to 3.2% in March

JOHANNESBURG--South Africa's consumer price inflation inched up to 3.2% in March from 2.9% in February, Statistics South Africa said Wednesday, rising into the central bank's target range of between 3% and 6% annual inflation after an eight-month low.

The increase was largely driven by higher food prices and rising transport costs. Food and beverage prices were up 5.7% compared to last year, while transport costs were up 3.8%. The agency said it was the first time in 12 months that fuel prices were higher than the previous year, reflecting the broader recovery of global oil prices. The data also showed the lowest increase in education inflation--4.1% compared to March 2020--since 1991.

The data comes as the South African Reserve Bank kept the main interest rate at 3.5% at a meeting held last month, the lowest rate on record. The bank expects to keep rates low in order to boost economic recovery in Africa's most developed economy.

