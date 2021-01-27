Log in
South Africa's Aveng aims to raise $20 million in rights issue

01/27/2021 | 02:23am EST
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African construction and resources company Aveng aims to raise 300 million rand ($20 million) through a fully co-underwritten rights offer to restructure its balance sheet and deleverage, the firm said on Tuesday.

Aveng said restructuring its balance sheet would allow the group to reset its capital structure by deleveraging its balance sheet by more than 1 billion rand.

It would also extend its debt maturity profile to three years and materially improve the group's South African liquidity pool.

The company will issue up to 20 billion ordinary no par value shares, and as many class A shares as may be required to be issued to the underwriters of the rights offer in the place of ordinary shares, it said in a statement.

The shares will be offered at a subscription price of 1.5 cents per share in the ratio of 103.12203 rights offer shares for every 100 Aveng ordinary shares held, it added.

Aveng shares were trading at 3 cents each on Tuesday.

"Following this transformational event, Aveng believes that the remaining debt is sustainable and the remaining balance is forecast to be repaid over the next three years," Aveng said.

The issue will also provide Aveng the flexibility to complete its non-core asset sale programme and wind down its remaining exposure to discontinued businesses as it focuses on its core McConnell Dowell and Moolmans businesses.

($1 = 15.0861 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
