South Africa's Biovac to start making Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in early 2022 - exec

KIGALI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's Biovac Institute
will start making Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19
vaccine early next year after receiving the drug substance from
Europe, a Pfizer executive said on Monday.
Biovac's "fill and finish" deal with Pfizer, announced in
July, will make it one of the few companies processing COVID-19
shots in Africa, where many countries have struggled to access
sufficient doses during the pandemic.
"We expect that the Cape Town facility will be incorporated
into our supply chain by the end of this year," Patrick van der
Loo, Pfizer regional president for Africa and the Middle East,
told a conference in Kigali on vaccine manufacturing in Africa.
"Biovac will obtain the drug substance from facilities in
Europe and manufacturing of finished doses will commence early
in 2022," he said, appearing by video link.
Large Western pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer have
been widely criticised for not doing enough to facilitate
vaccine production in developing countries.
In July Pfizer's CEO urged World Trade Organization members
not to support a waiver on some intellectual property rights for
COVID-19 vaccines - a proposal by South Africa and India.
Biovac's deal with Pfizer covers the final stages of
manufacturing, where the vaccine is processed and put into
vials, but does not represent a transfer of the intellectual
property underpinning the vaccine.
Van der Loo listed what he described as historical
challenges faced by pharmaceutical companies on the continent,
saying these explained the difficulties in kickstarting local
vaccine manufacturing.
Among them were irregular power and water supplies, which
have been an issue in South Africa over the years.
"Last year ... water was rationed, which made it very
difficult both practically but also ethically to obtain and use
large quantities of water for trial runs through the equipment
as part of our start-up tech transfer phase," he said, referring
to operations at the Biovac facility.
