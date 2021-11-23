Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's Brait to raise up to $190 million via rights offer

11/23/2021 | 03:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Investment firm Brait Plc said on Tuesday it would look to raise up to 3 billion rand ($189.73 million) through a rights offer to refinance its debt.

The Johannesburg-listed firm's net asset value per share - a key metric for investment holding companies such as Brait - came in at 8.14 rand at the half-year end, compared with 7.90 rand at fiscal 2021 end.

Brait said health club chain Virgin Active, in which the investment firm holds just under 80% stake, continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns with all clubs now open and operational.

($1 = 15.8122 rand)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:53aGerman business activity picks up in November, as price pressures hit record high - PMI
RE
03:50aEuro zone yields rise as ECB comments pressure market, PMIs eyed
RE
03:49aEU-CENTRAL ASIA MINISTERIAL MEETING : Press remarks by High Representative Josep Borrell
PU
03:49aVAR ENERGI : Framework contract to IKM Elektro
PU
03:46aSouth Africa's Brait to raise up to $190 million via rights offer
RE
03:40aEgypt expects economic growth of 5.6% in FY 2021-2022 - minister
RE
03:33aBarclays raises 2022 oil price view on faster inventory drawdown
RE
03:32aU.S. tells Sudan that deal to reinstate PM Hamdok is only 'first step' -State Department
RE
03:30aAlgeria's economy is gradually recovering from COVID-19 and oil shocks -IMF
RE
03:26aSome bondholders of China developer Kaisa tap adviser to help recover dues -source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan, India working on oil-stock release with U.S., timing unclear -so..
2Powell, Brainard nominated as Fed's 1-2 punch. What's next?
3Analysis-Investors bet Powell's Fed will get more aggressive on inflati..
4Nasdaq, S&P 500 end down after hitting record highs
5Artnet : Why Sagittariuses Should Date Outside the Art World and More C..

HOT NEWS