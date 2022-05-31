South Africa's Comair suspends flights until funding secured

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - South African aviation
company Comair, a franchise partner of British Airways, said on
Tuesday it had suspended all flights until it secures additional
funding.
The company, which is under a local form of bankruptcy
protection called "business rescue," said in a statement that
efforts to raise the necessary capital were under way and there
was reason to believe funding could be secured.
"Once received the airline will be able to recommence
operations, but regrettably under these circumstances, the
practitioners (administrators) have no choice but to voluntarily
suspend all scheduled flights until the funding is confirmed,"
it said.
Comair said it had suspended ticket sales for British
Airways operated by Comair flights, as well as ones for its
low-cost kulula.com brand.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Alexander Winning; Editing by
Sandra Maler)