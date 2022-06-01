Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's Comair suspends flights until funding secured

06/01/2022 | 03:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An aircraft from South African low cost airline Kulula takes off from Cape Town International airport

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African aviation company Comair, a franchise partner of British Airways, said on Tuesday it had suspended all flights until it secures additional funding.

The company, which is under a local form of bankruptcy protection called "business rescue," said in a statement that efforts to raise the necessary capital were under way and there was reason to believe funding could be secured.

"Once received the airline will be able to recommence operations, but regrettably under these circumstances, the practitioners (administrators) have no choice but to voluntarily suspend all scheduled flights until the funding is confirmed," it said.

Comair said it had suspended ticket sales for British Airways operated by Comair flights, as well as ones for its low-cost kulula.com brand.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Alexander Winning; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49aGold touches 2-week low as U.S. yields, dollar rise
RE
03:49aBrent crude futures rise by $2 to $117.60/bbl…
RE
03:49aU.s. wti crude futures rise by $2 to $116.67/bbl…
RE
03:47aGazprom cuts gas supply to Orsted and Shell Energy
RE
03:42aCOLUMN-MISSING THE MIX? CENTRAL BANK VIEW FRAMED BY FISCAL SPACE : Mike Dolan
RE
03:40aEUROPE : European shares tick higher on bank, auto boost
RE
03:38aCopper dips on dollar strength, global growth concerns
RE
03:38aJapan's Panasonic sees global car output improving this business year
RE
03:34aChina stocks fall despite end of Shanghai lockdown
RE
03:33aLondon stocks extend gains ahead of long weekend
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mapmaker TomTom to cut 10% of jobs due to improved automation
2Novacyt S.A. (“Novacyt”, the “Company” or the &..
3ERG S p A : strengthens its solar presence in Italy. An agreement for t..
4No contest: Peltz to bring energy to Unilever board
5THERAPEUTICSMD INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisia..

HOT NEWS