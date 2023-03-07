By Ed Frankl

South Africa's economy contracted in the fourth quarter of 2022, as activity in its finance industry declined amid persistent electricity outages.

Gross domestic product declined 1.3% on quarter from October to December, after expanding by 1.8% in the preceding three-month period, according to data from Statistics South Africa published Tuesday.

For 2022 overall, South Africa's economy grew 2.0% compared with a year earlier, compared with 4.9% growth in 2021.

The decline was driven by the finance industry, where activity dropped by 2.3% on quarter. The trade, catering and accommodation industry and agriculture sector also declined, with activity in the key mining and quarrying industry dropping 3.2%, the data showed.

Of the sectors surveyed, only the transport industry contributed positively to GDP growth in the fourth quarter, according to the data.

On the demand side, household consumption increased by 0.9% on quarter, though government spending and net exports declined, Statistics South Africa said.

Over the fourth quarter, the country's electricity problems intensified with energy availability dropping sharply, Virag Forizs, Africa economist at Capital Economics wrote in a note ahead of the GDP data publication.

