Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's Eskom board to investigate allegation of racism against CEO

03/09/2021 | 03:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Andre de Ruyter, Group Chief Executive of state-owned power utility Eskom speaks during a media briefing in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's struggling state utility Eskom said on Tuesday that its board of directors would investigate an allegation of racism levelled against Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter.

De Ruyter has been leading efforts to improve Eskom's financial and operational performance for more than a year.

The allegation against de Ruyter was made by suspended Chief Procurement Officer Solly Tshitangano and raised at a parliamentary committee meeting last week, after which Eskom's board issued a statement in support of the company's executive management.

Reuters sought comment from de Ruyter via Eskom's spokesman. The spokesman said de Ruyter had never been accused of racism before but since the allegation had been lodged with parliament Eskom was compelled to act.

On Tuesday, Eskom said in a new statement: "The allegation not only brings Eskom into disrepute, but it also threatens to detract and distract the focus of the Executive Team and the GCE (Group Chief Executive) in particular from their critical job of restoring Eskom to operational and financial sustainability."

It said the board would appoint an independent senior lawyer to test the allegation of racism and provide updates on the investigation.

De Ruyter would not be commenting for now but would be given an opportunity to respond by the lawyer, the spokesman added.

The utility is choking under a mountain of debt and regularly implements scheduled power outages that are one of the main obstacles to economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55aDollar steps back from 3-1/2 month highs as yields stabilise
RE
03:54aDollar steps back from 3-1/2 month highs as yields stabilise
RE
03:49aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK  : Partnership with PRC to Focus on High-Quality, Green Development
PU
03:47aGerman exports post surprise rise as China trade sizzles
RE
03:45aSouth Africa's Eskom board to investigate allegation of racism against CEO
RE
03:40aNorway's economy contracted less than expected in January
RE
03:37aEIT EUROPEAN INSTITUTE OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOL  : InnoEnergy supported H2 Green Steel will transform the European steel industry
PU
03:36aSwedish household consumption up 1.8 pct month-on-month in January
RE
03:33aNOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE  : backed digital asset custodian Komainu raises $25 million
RE
03:32aUK debt office plans at least two syndicated gilt sales in April-June
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop jumps more than 40%, other 'meme stocks' rally on stimulus hopes
2AIRBUS SE : Jet leasing shake-up looms as AerCap and GE unit discuss tie-up
3VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Investors seek $1.2 billion in damages from Vivendi in fraud law..
4HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : Harley borrows Detroit's used-car playbook to pursue younger riders
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : 4Q Net Profit Increases; Raises Midterm Targets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ