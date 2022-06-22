South Africa's Eskom extends power cuts until Sunday night

The company's ageing coal fleet is highly prone to faults, and government plans to add additional capacity to the national grid have been sluggish.

Eskom said in a statement that "Stage 2" power cuts were now planned between 1000 and midnight local time (0800 and 2200 GMT) on Wednesday, whereas previously they were only due to start at 1700 local time. Stage 2 outages will resume from Thursday at 0500 until midnight local time every day until Sunday night.

Eskom also warned that there was a risk it could have to raise the level of power cuts during peak evening hours.

"Stage 2" outages require up to 2,000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid, with higher stages requiring more power to be shed.

