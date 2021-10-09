Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's Eskom extends scheduled power cuts until Thursday

10/09/2021 | 04:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of state power utility Eskom is seen outside Cape Town's Koeberg nuclear power plant

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's state power firm Eskom, which has been mired in a financial crisis, said it would extend scheduled power cuts from 9 p.m. local time on Friday until 5 a.m. on Thursday after a series of additional faults at its coal-fired power stations.

The "Stage 2" power cuts require up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) of capacity to be shed from the national grid.

"Whilst still recovering four units at Tutuka, which had experienced conveyor belt failures, the fleet suffered a cluster of boiler tube leaks within a short period of time," Eskom said in a statement.

"Emergency reserves have been further depleted today due to breakdowns of a generating unit each at Kusile, Komati and Hendrina power stations," it added.

Eskom said total breakdowns amounted to around 14,760 MW of capacity while another 5,280 MW was offline due to planned maintenance. Its nominal capacity is around 46,470 MW.

Eskom implemented scheduled power cuts on Thursday for the first time since July. On Thursday it said it planned to implement outages from Thursday evening to Friday morning and Friday evening until Saturday morning but said they could be extended if emergency reserves could not be replenished.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning in Johannesburg; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05aNew Delhi chief minister warns of power crisis as coal stocks decline
RE
06:14aUnicredit - without any admission of liability, parties have reached an agreement to terminate remaining swap transaction early
RE
06:14aUnicredit-co, regione siciliana agreed to resolve dispute relating to swap transactions entered into in 2005 & 2006 in order to hedge one of regione siciliana's long term debt obligations
RE
06:00aEgypt has five months' wheat in strategic reserves -MENA News
RE
05:53aPhilippine Nobel winner Ressa calls Facebook "biased against facts"
RE
05:36aExplainer-Why is Invesco entangled in a legal dispute with Indian TV giant Zee
RE
04:59aEquatorial Guinea LNG exports disrupted by incident at Alba facility
RE
04:55aSeven die in gas explosion at Zimbabwe gold mine, police say
RE
04:52aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Various Delegations meet Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh in Jammu
PU
04:40aAppetite for Angolan weakens, SNH tender awarded
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PagSeguro Digital : Announces Senior Management Changes
2Global tax deal seeks to end havens, criticized for 'no teeth'
3TSMC and Sony considering joint chip factory, Japan gov't to help -Nikk..
4China presses U.S. to cancel tariffs in test of bilateral engagement
5Facebook apologizes for second outage in a week, services back up

HOT NEWS