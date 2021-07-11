South Africa's Eskom says experienced delays in service due to protests

July 11 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said
on Sunday there were delays in service due to "sporadic protest
action" predominantly in KwaZulu-Natal region and some parts of
Gauteng.
"Eskom will not dispatch technicians in areas where there
are protests. Safety of our employees remains our priority and
therefore where we feel our employees are not safe, we will
withdraw them immediately," it said in a statement.
Sporadic acts of violence following the jailing of former
South African President Jacob Zuma have spread to the country's
main economic hub.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru
Editing by Peter Graff)