Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South Africa's Eskom says police investigating alleged poisoning of CEO

01/08/2023 | 10:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

De Ruyter has led a clampdown on corruption at Eskom

*

De Ruyter set to leave Eskom in March after resigning

*

Minister says matter to be thoroughly investigated

CAPE TOWN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom on Sunday said police were investigating whether an attempt was made to poison its outgoing Chief Executive Officer Andre de Ruyter.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan also told Reuters on Sunday the alleged incident "will be thoroughly investigated" and anyone responsible charged.

Without giving any details, Gordhan said an intense battle was taking place "between those who want South Africa to work and thrive and those who want to corruptly enrich themselves".

Faced with political pressure, De Ruyter resigned on Dec. 14 after failing to solve a crisis in Eskom that has led to record power cuts in Africa's most industrialised economy.

After officially taking office in January 2020, De Ruyter led a company-wide clampdown on corruption and organised criminal behaviour, including sabotage of infrastructure, at Eskom plants. His last day in office will be March 31.

"Eskom cannot comment further on the poisoning incident involving the group chief executive, which occurred during December 2022, as the matter is subject to police investigation," the utility's head of security said in a statement.

Reuters could not immediately reach De Ruyter for comment.

The alleged cyanide poisoning was first reported by specialist energy publication EE Business Intelligence on Saturday.

Opposition party the Democratic Alliance on Sunday called for decisive action against criminal syndicates that it said were "hell-bent on cementing their stranglehold on Eskom that is destroying the economy".

The South African police services did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Eskom's board chairman Mpho Makwana was also unavailable. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf in Cape Town and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.71% 468.83 Real-time Quote.3.03%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 1.24% 2042.32 Real-time Quote.3.82%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.40% 156.8 Real-time Quote.2.91%
Latest news "Economy"
11:20aFarm Bureau, Deere & Co sign MOU ensuring farmers' "right to repair" equipment
RE
10:44aSouth Africa's Eskom says police investigating alleged poisoning of CEO
RE
10:40aArgentina and China formalize currency swap deal
RE
10:40aCanada's First Quantum could suspend jobs in Panama due to gov't order over labor dispute
RE
09:44aGermany detains Iranian suspected of planning attack
RE
08:54aAnt Group says no plan for IPO, focusing on business optimisation
RE
08:43aEconomy, energy row and drugs loom at North American summit
RE
08:23aNo sign of casualties at site of strikes Russia says killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers
RE
08:09aSweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application
RE
07:55aSenegal declares national mourning after bus crash kills dozens
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sartorius CEO expects less technological openness with China
2Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper
3No sign of casualties at site of strikes Russia says killed hundreds of..
4Mercedes expects double-digit growth in India in 2023 despite weak rupe..
5Ant Group says no plan for IPO, focusing on business optimisation

HOT NEWS