South Africa's Eskom says police investigating alleged poisoning of CEO

De Ruyter has led a clampdown on corruption at Eskom
De Ruyter set to leave Eskom in March after resigning
Minister says matter to be thoroughly investigated
CAPE TOWN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - South African power utility
Eskom on Sunday said police were investigating whether an
attempt was made to poison its outgoing Chief Executive Officer
Andre de Ruyter.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan also told Reuters
on Sunday the alleged incident "will be thoroughly investigated"
and anyone responsible charged.
Without giving any details, Gordhan said an intense battle
was taking place "between those who want South Africa to work
and thrive and those who want to corruptly enrich themselves".
Faced with political pressure, De Ruyter resigned on Dec. 14
after failing to solve a crisis in Eskom that has led to record
power cuts in Africa's most industrialised economy.
After officially taking office in January 2020, De Ruyter
led a company-wide clampdown on corruption and organised
criminal behaviour, including sabotage of infrastructure, at
Eskom plants. His last day in office will be March 31.
"Eskom cannot comment further on the poisoning incident
involving the group chief executive, which occurred during
December 2022, as the matter is subject to police
investigation," the utility's head of security said in a
statement.
Reuters could not immediately reach De Ruyter for comment.
The alleged cyanide poisoning was first reported by
specialist energy publication EE Business Intelligence on
Saturday.
Opposition party the Democratic Alliance on Sunday called
for decisive action against criminal syndicates that it said
were "hell-bent on cementing their stranglehold on Eskom that is
destroying the economy".
The South African police services did not immediately
respond to Reuters' request for comment. Eskom's board chairman
Mpho Makwana was also unavailable.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf in Cape Town and Olivia
Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Barbara Lewis)