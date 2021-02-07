Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's Eskom suspends power cuts

02/07/2021 | 03:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Locals walk past Eskom's electricity pylons as they return from work in Orlando

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom on Sunday suspended scheduled power cuts after being able to get generating units at one of its power stations working again following heavy rain that disrupted operations.

Eskom had shut down five generating units on Friday at its Medupi plant after it was unable to get coal into the units following heavy rain.

"Eskom teams returned four generation units to service at the Medupi power station as the coal constraints improved," it said in a statement.

The utility added that two other units which were offline had also been returned to serviced.

State-owned Eskom regularly implements outages in Africa's most industrialised nation because of faults at its coal-fired power stations, constraining economic growth.

Of Eskom's total nominal capacity of about 44,000 MW, more than 4,664 MW is offline for planned maintenance and another 13,539 MW is unavailable owing to breakdowns, it said.

It said the power system remained vulnerable and unpredictable.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/06Taiwan punishes Deutsche Bank, others in currency speculation case
RE
02/06Nigeria expect $500 million from marginal oilfields, with awards by end-March -DPR
RE
02/06South Africa's Eskom suspends power cuts
RE
02/06China Dec FX reserves fall slightly to $3.211 trln
RE
02/06Philippines plans $23.7 bln fund-raising for budget, infrastructure projects
RE
02/06China fx reserves $3.210 trln at end-jan vs $3.217 trln at end-dec (reuters poll $3.200 trln) -central bank
RE
02/06Russia's Navalny case casts shadow on German politics ahead of election
RE
02/06CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's largest land port sees rising number of China-Europe freight trains
PU
02/06PREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2021/02/07Premier answers concerns of European entrepreneurs
PU
02/06MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : President Xi Jinping Appoints New Ambassadors
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : UK PLANS TO TAX FIRMS THAT PROFITED FROM PANDEMIC: Sunday Times
2CHAMPION BEAR RESOURCES LTD. : CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Champion Bear Provides an Update on the Parkin Property..
3GAZPROM : Russia's Navalny case casts shadow on German politics ahead of election
4HITACHI, LTD. : HITACHI : Wales bids for Hitachi nuclear site -Sunday Times
5KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P. : KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Supports “Be Aware'' Campaign

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ