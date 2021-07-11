South Africa's Eskom suspends service calls in areas affected by protests

July 11 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said
on Sunday it suspended service calls in areas affected by
protests, citing concerns for the safety of its employees and
contractors.
It said earlier there were delays in service due to
"sporadic protest action" predominantly in KwaZulu-Natal region
and some parts of Gauteng, the country's main economic hub where
Johannesburg is located.
"Eskom will not dispatch technicians in areas where there
are protests. Safety of our employees remains our priority and
therefore where we feel our employees are not safe, we will
withdraw them immediately," the company said in a statement.
Sporadic acts of violence after the jailing of former South
African President Jacob Zuma have spread.
The unrest had initially been concentrated in Zuma's home
province of KwaZulu-Natal, where on Wednesday night he started
serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Graff)