South Africa's Eskom to implement evening power cuts till Thursday

Economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation has been constrained for more than a decade by Eskom's electricity outages.

In a statement, Eskom also warned that there was a high risk of more power cuts in the coming weeks.

Eskom's ageing coal fleet is highly prone to faults, and government plans to add additional capacity to the national grid have been sluggish.

"Stage 2" scheduled outages require up to 2,000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid.

