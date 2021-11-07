South Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts throughout week ahead

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South African state power company Eskom said it would implement power cuts throughout next week from 5 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) on Monday, due to insufficient generation capacity and an inability to replenish emergency reserves over this weekend.

Repeated power outages imposed by Eskom have been a major constraint on economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation.

Eskom said "Stage 2" power cuts, which require up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) to be shed from the national grid, would last until 5 a.m. on Saturday.

"Despite the implementation of stage 2 loadshedding, the events over the past two days have required extensive use of emergency generating reserves, hampering the recovery of the dam levels at the pumped storage power stations and depleting already low diesel levels," the utility said in a statement.

Eskom said the high usage of open cycle gas turbines (OCGT) over the past two weeks had resulted in limited diesel stock being available. Bulk diesel supply for the OCGT power stations is expected in mid-November.

The utility added that a "major incident" in Zambia on Saturday had affected the entire Southern African power pool. During the incident, imported power from Cahora Bassa was reduced by 1,000 MW, while a Tutuka generator also tripped.

Copper-rich Zambia suffered a nationwide power blackout on Saturday after an unidentified problem. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)