South Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts throughout week ahead

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South African state power
company Eskom said it would implement power cuts throughout next
week from 5 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) on Monday, due to
insufficient generation capacity and an inability to replenish
emergency reserves over this weekend.
Repeated power outages imposed by Eskom have been a major
constraint on economic growth in Africa's most industrialised
nation.
Eskom said "Stage 2" power cuts, which require up to 2,000
megawatts (MW) to be shed from the national grid, would last
until 5 a.m. on Saturday.
"Despite the implementation of stage 2 loadshedding, the
events over the past two days have required extensive use of
emergency generating reserves, hampering the recovery of the dam
levels at the pumped storage power stations and depleting
already low diesel levels," the utility said in a statement.
Eskom said the high usage of open cycle gas turbines (OCGT)
over the past two weeks had resulted in limited diesel stock
being available. Bulk diesel supply for the OCGT power stations
is expected in mid-November.
The utility added that a "major incident" in Zambia on
Saturday had affected the entire Southern African power pool.
During the incident, imported power from Cahora Bassa was
reduced by 1,000 MW, while a Tutuka generator also tripped.
Copper-rich Zambia suffered a nationwide power blackout on
Saturday after an unidentified problem.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)