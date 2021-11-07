Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts throughout week ahead

11/07/2021 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South African state power company Eskom said it would implement power cuts throughout next week from 5 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) on Monday, due to insufficient generation capacity and an inability to replenish emergency reserves over this weekend.

Repeated power outages imposed by Eskom have been a major constraint on economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation.

Eskom said "Stage 2" power cuts, which require up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) to be shed from the national grid, would last until 5 a.m. on Saturday.

"Despite the implementation of stage 2 loadshedding, the events over the past two days have required extensive use of emergency generating reserves, hampering the recovery of the dam levels at the pumped storage power stations and depleting already low diesel levels," the utility said in a statement.

Eskom said the high usage of open cycle gas turbines (OCGT) over the past two weeks had resulted in limited diesel stock being available. Bulk diesel supply for the OCGT power stations is expected in mid-November.

The utility added that a "major incident" in Zambia on Saturday had affected the entire Southern African power pool. During the incident, imported power from Cahora Bassa was reduced by 1,000 MW, while a Tutuka generator also tripped.

Copper-rich Zambia suffered a nationwide power blackout on Saturday after an unidentified problem. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:31aSouth Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts throughout week ahead
RE
09:53aUK seems set to invoke emergency measures on NIreland trade - Irish minister
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Some investors look to diversify amid big tech rally
RE
08:08a7 NOV 2021 : Coffee price rise continues in October despite improved weather conditions in Brazil
PU
07:13aFirst Cobalt aims to create specialist EV battery materials facility in North America
RE
06:48aChina's Inner Mongolia strives to ensure coal supply
PU
06:30aUK's Truss to visit southeast Asia to boost economic and security ties
RE
06:00aAustrian chancellor expects tighter COVID rules to remain past Christmas -newspaper
RE
06:00aTunisian central bank says technical talks with IMF have resumed
RE
05:58aRemarks by Deputy Governor Ed Sibley to the National Supervisors Forum AGM
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of Tesla stock
2Credit Suisse Chairman Horta-Osorio says big investors back overhaul
3China Oct exports beat forecasts, offer buffer to slowing domestic econ..
4UK seems set to invoke emergency measures on NIreland trade - Irish min..
5First Cobalt aims to create specialist EV battery materials facility in..

HOT NEWS