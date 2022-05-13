Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's Eskom to resume power cuts at lower level

05/13/2022 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cecilia Nkosi chats to her great-grandchild

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African utility Eskom said it would resume power cuts from 1700 to 2200 local time (1500 GMT to 2000 GMT) on Friday, but at a lower level than announced earlier in the day because of a recovery in generation capacity.

Eskom will implement "Stage 1" scheduled outages, which require up to 1,000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid, as opposed to the "Stage 2" outages it earlier said were planned.

It implemented "Stage 2" power cuts from Monday to Thursday because of faults at its coal-fired power stations.

Eskom said in a statement that its teams had returned a generating unit to service at the Kusile and Majuba coal plants and that there was now a low probability of outages over the weekend when electricity demand is usually lower.

The state-owned company's struggles to power Africa's most industrialised nation are a major constraint on economic growth.

Eskom said this week that the power outlook was highly uncertain over the southern hemisphere winter.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning in Johannesburg and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:00aCanada Supreme Court rules extreme intoxication can be violent crime defense
RE
10:51aErdogan says Turkey not supportive of Finland, Sweden joining NATO
RE
10:51aGold hurtles to fourth weekly dip on dollar's ascent as rate hikes loom
RE
10:49aHSBC hires Robey Warshaw to advise on Ping An break-up push
RE
10:46aSouth Africa's Eskom to resume power cuts at lower level
RE
10:41aWall Street rallies as growth stocks rebound, Twitter slides
RE
10:40aUK PM Johnson targets civil service to cut government costs
RE
10:39aU.S. Needs to Reduce Dependence on Imported Chips, Key Supplies, Says Commerce Secretary
DJ
10:32aEUROPEAN NATIONS TELL ISRAEL : Do not build new housing units in West Bank
RE
10:32aTSX extends losing streak as market bottom remains elusive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stock futures rebound, Twitter falls
2ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
3Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
4Bitcoin set for record losing streak after 'stablecoin' collapse
5Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tum..

HOT NEWS