"Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited regrets to report that four of its employees have tragically lost their lives following an infrastructure maintenance-related incident on Saturday, 7 May 2022, at its Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville, in the Gauteng province," the company said in a statement.

Harmony, South Africa's biggest gold producer, said the affected part of the mine had been closed pending investigations.

