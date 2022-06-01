Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy

South Africa's Land Bank aims for debt solution by end-Sept

06/01/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Fields of wheat are seen on the banks of the Orange River near Van der Kloof

(Reuters) - South Africa's Land Bank is working on a new debt restructuring plan that it hopes will be finalised by the end of September, the National Treasury said on Wednesday.

The state-owned agricultural bank defaulted on its debt in April 2020 and missed a restructuring deadline in March 2021. It has so far failed to agree a "liability solution" to emerge from default.

"The last version of the liability solution was rejected by lenders. The board is currently developing a new liability solution which is planned to be concluded and implemented by 30 September 2022," the Treasury said in a presentation to parliament.

It said the finance minister had appointed a new board of directors at the bank in December and that the process of recruiting a permanent chief executive was under way after the previous CEO left the company in April.

The 7 billion rand ($451.34 million) bailout allocated to the Land Bank in last year's budget would not be transferred until the bank and its lenders agree on the debt restructuring plan, the Treasury said.

($1 = 15.5093 rand)

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Winning and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS