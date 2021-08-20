Log in
South Africa's Massmart sells non-core food assets to Shoprite for $89 million

08/20/2021 | 10:50am EDT
Shoppers leave the Shoprite store in Daveyton

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African retailer Massmart said on Friday it is selling its non-core food assets to peer Shoprite Holdings for 1.360 billion rand ($89.15 million) as it focuses on high-returning businesses.

The retailer, majority-owned by Walmart Inc, is in the middle of a turnaround plan that has moved beyond just shutting underperforming stores and introducing clothing in place of fresh and frozen food at its Game chain.

It is now exiting fresh food on a wider scale, except at its wholesale Makro chain.

"The sale marks another step in the group's portfolio optimization process and will, amongst other benefits, free up management time to enable increased focus on leveraging Massmart's core merchandise and market strengths," Massmart Chief Executive Mitch Slape said.

The deal will see ownership of Cambridge Food, Rhino, and Massfresh, which is comprised of The Fruitspot and a meat processing facility, as well as 12 Cash & Carry stores, transferred to Shoprite Checkers, Massmart said.

Financial proceeds will be used to pay down drawn bank facilities, invest in e-commerce and also in general merchandise, do-it-yourself and wholesale food and liquor, Massmart's core businesses, Massmart said.

The transaction, consisting of 71 food stores, 43 liquor shops and a meat processing facility, is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2022.

For Shoprite, a leader in high-volume and discount retail, the deal will give it a bigger piece of the 595 billion rand food and grocery retail market, of which less affluent shoppers make up the overall market.

($1 = 15.2556 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by David Evans and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
