South Africa's Metier Private Equity to merge with Catalyst

NAIROBI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Metier Private
Equity plans to merge with Catalyst Principal Partners, a
Kenya-based manager, both firms said on Wednesday, combining
resources to form a stronger pan-African player.
Emerging and frontier markets-focused private equity firms
have struggled to raise capital in the past two years, due to
the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving rise to a new phase
of mergers in Africa, industry executives said.
"This is just the next phase of the evolution of the
industry," Paul Kavuma, the CEO of Catalyst, told Reuters after
the tie-up between both firms was announced.
Metier and Catalyst will merge into one entity, once they
secure investor and regulatory approvals from Mauritius, where
Catalyst is registered, and other jurisdictions which regulate
Metier.
Metier will manage Catalyst's two funds, with a combined
$278 million, both sides said, while Catalyst will provide
"investment and portfolio management capability".
Both managers have been investing in "consumer led" growth
companies in various sectors like retail and manufacturing,
Kavuma said, meaning they are a good fit for a combination that
will also broaden Metier's reach into other areas outside of
Southern Africa.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by David Evans)