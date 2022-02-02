Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's Metier Private Equity to merge with Catalyst

02/02/2022 | 06:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NAIROBI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Metier Private Equity plans to merge with Catalyst Principal Partners, a Kenya-based manager, both firms said on Wednesday, combining resources to form a stronger pan-African player.

Emerging and frontier markets-focused private equity firms have struggled to raise capital in the past two years, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving rise to a new phase of mergers in Africa, industry executives said.

"This is just the next phase of the evolution of the industry," Paul Kavuma, the CEO of Catalyst, told Reuters after the tie-up between both firms was announced.

Metier and Catalyst will merge into one entity, once they secure investor and regulatory approvals from Mauritius, where Catalyst is registered, and other jurisdictions which regulate Metier.

Metier will manage Catalyst's two funds, with a combined $278 million, both sides said, while Catalyst will provide "investment and portfolio management capability".

Both managers have been investing in "consumer led" growth companies in various sectors like retail and manufacturing, Kavuma said, meaning they are a good fit for a combination that will also broaden Metier's reach into other areas outside of Southern Africa.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.04% 555.78 Delayed Quote.1.34%
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. 0.23% 13.11 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.29% 181.35 Delayed Quote.1.28%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:45aA year on, GameStop champion Roaring Kitty is quiet - yet much richer
RE
06:42aMeta in focus after strong report by Alphabet boosts confidence
RE
06:40aGerman government bond yields rise as euro zone inflation hits record
RE
06:37aGold holds near key level on support from weaker dollar
RE
06:36aHomebuilder DR Horton first-quarter profit jumps
RE
06:36aBrazil's BRF raises $1 bln in discounted share sale
RE
06:36aSix killed in failed coup in Guinea-Bissau, president sees link to drugs
RE
06:35aSouth Africa's Metier Private Equity to merge with Catalyst
RE
06:33aAzerion NV lists in Amsterdam after SPAC deal, valued at over $1.8 billion
RE
06:32aMali says it has defaulted on bonds, blames sanctions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
2Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..
3How to invest for inflationary times
4Sony lifts forecast as 'Spider-Man' propels quarterly profit
5Strong year end: TeamViewer records 19% billings growth and announces s..

HOT NEWS