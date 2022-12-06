Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South Africa's Q3 GDP grows 1.6%, better than forecast

12/06/2022 | 04:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa's economy grew 1.6% in the third quarter in quarter-on-quarter terms from a contraction of 0.7% in the second quarter, better than economists had predicted, official data showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew 4.1% year on year in the third quarter, Statistics South Africa figures showed.

Analysts had predicted 0.6% growth quarter on quarter and 2.8% growth year on year.

The statistics agency said eight of the 10 industries it tracks recorded growth while two contracted in the July-September period.

An expansion in output was expected, partly because of a low base in the second quarter of 2022, when floods disrupted operations at a key export hub.

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi; Additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.11% 471.98 Real-time Quote.-11.69%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.32% 1993.28 Real-time Quote.-0.81%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.08% 155.2 Real-time Quote.-10.89%
Latest news "Economy"
05:25aU.s. wti crude oil futures fall $1 to $75.93/bbl…
RE
05:24aBrent crude oil futures fall $1 to $81.68/bbl…
RE
05:24aUpper Crust owner SSP's sales at pre-pandemic levels, Britain lags
RE
05:23aAirlines warn of higher fares from green transition
RE
05:22aBritain's Asda to open 300 convenience stores in next four years
RE
05:22aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee sheds 1% as forward premiums sink to historic lows
RE
05:22aECB to hike again but "very close" to neutral rates - Herodotou
RE
05:19aSwedish court finds man guilty of murder at politics festival
RE
05:18aIndia to allow foreign funds to own over 51% in IDBI Bank
RE
05:15aUK watchdog moots tougher checks on financial marketing
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
2Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
3Stocks ease from 3-month highs, dollar firms up on strong U.S. data
4Prosus N : Capital Markets Day 2022
5Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..

HOT NEWS