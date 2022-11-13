South Africa's Ramaphosa focuses on the poor as he seeks ANC re-election

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - President Cyril
Ramaphosa will address the plight of poor South Africans left
out of nearly three decades of post-apartheid prosperity, he
promised on Sunday ahead of a governing party election that will
decide if he can run for a second term.
Ramaphosa was concluding the African National Congress (ANC)
executive committee meeting before an elective conference next
month chooses the party's candidate for 2024 national elections.
The president faces multiple challengers from within the
party, mostly allied to his predecessor Jacob Zuma. Much may
depend on whether Ramaphosa is seen as the best candidate to
revive the fortunes of the ANC, the popularity of which is at an
all-time low.
"No political democracy can survive and flourish if the mass
of our people remain in poverty; without land, without tangible
prospects for a better life," Ramaphosa said in his speech.
"Attacking poverty and deprivation must therefore be the
first priority of a democratic government."
Ramaphosa added that the global cost of living crisis had
worsened the poor's plight and that the ANC would seek to
enlarge the system of social grants that was expanded during the
COVID-19 pandemic and has proved popular among working class ANC
voters.
He also pledged to forge ahead with policies to improve the
standard of public education and introduce universal health
insurance.
The ANC's black empowerment initiatives were also mentioned,
with Ramaphosa saying the measures need to be more
"broad-based". The initiatives have created some extremely
wealthy black businessmen, Ramaphosa included, but done little
to lift millions out of poverty
(Reporting by Tim Cocks
Editing by David Goodman
)