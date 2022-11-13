Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South Africa's Ramaphosa focuses on the poor as he seeks ANC re-election

11/13/2022 | 11:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the plight of poor South Africans left out of nearly three decades of post-apartheid prosperity, he promised on Sunday ahead of a governing party election that will decide if he can run for a second term.

Ramaphosa was concluding the African National Congress (ANC) executive committee meeting before an elective conference next month chooses the party's candidate for 2024 national elections.

The president faces multiple challengers from within the party, mostly allied to his predecessor Jacob Zuma. Much may depend on whether Ramaphosa is seen as the best candidate to revive the fortunes of the ANC, the popularity of which is at an all-time low.

"No political democracy can survive and flourish if the mass of our people remain in poverty; without land, without tangible prospects for a better life," Ramaphosa said in his speech.

"Attacking poverty and deprivation must therefore be the first priority of a democratic government."

Ramaphosa added that the global cost of living crisis had worsened the poor's plight and that the ANC would seek to enlarge the system of social grants that was expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic and has proved popular among working class ANC voters.

He also pledged to forge ahead with policies to improve the standard of public education and introduce universal health insurance.

The ANC's black empowerment initiatives were also mentioned, with Ramaphosa saying the measures need to be more "broad-based". The initiatives have created some extremely wealthy black businessmen, Ramaphosa included, but done little to lift millions out of poverty (Reporting by Tim Cocks Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:55aIMF says Chad debt deal cuts risks, protects against lower oil prices
RE
11:50aTrump-inspired bids to take over elections in key U.S. states fall flat
RE
11:47aImf's georgieva says chad debt deal reduces risk of debt distres…
RE
11:46aImf's georgieva welcomes agreement by chad creditors, says it is…
RE
11:42aKing Charles leads Remembrance Day silence
RE
11:37a'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 million at global theaters
RE
11:32aSouth Africa's Ramaphosa focuses on the poor as he seeks ANC re-election
RE
11:32aBiden and Xi meet face-to-face as superpower relations mired in tensions
RE
11:12aSoccer-Injured Davies named in Canada's World Cup squad
RE
11:00aFTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas investigators
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
2Wall St Week Ahead-Soaring U.S. tech stocks leave some investors doubtf..
3When Biden meets Xi: Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine, North Korea to to..
4Russia rejects G20 focus on security
5Ukraine central bank says it is preparing banking system for blackouts

HOT NEWS