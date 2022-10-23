Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South Africa's Ramaphosa to give response to graft inquiry

10/23/2022 | 04:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the launch of the new Sandvik Khomanani manufacturing site

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday submits his response to recommendations from a state inquiry into alleged corruption during his predecessor's presidency.

A judicial commission of inquiry was established to examine allegations of high-level graft during former president Jacob Zuma's nine years in power from 2009 to 2018.

The inquiry found that Zuma had allowed businessmen close to him - brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta - to plunder state resources and influence policy, commonly known as 'state capture' in South Africa.

The Guptas deny any wrongdoing and have left the country, but they face extradition proceedings in Dubai.

Zuma also denies wrongdoing and at one stage refused to cooperate with the inquiry, leading to his imprisonment in July 2021 for contempt of court.

Ramaphosa received the fifth and final report from the commission in June. The reports said investigations had found corruption across key sectors of the economy including state-owned companies such as power utility Eskom and freight and logistics group Transnet.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ramaphosa said his response outlines steps government will take to catch implicated suspects, reforms to prevent a repeat of state capture as well as broader systemic reform.

Ramaphosa's written response has not been published, but a presidential statement said he is expected to address the nation on Sunday evening.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 2.27% 408.74 Real-time Quote.-25.26%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.38% 1819.05 Real-time Quote.-8.01%
HAVELLS INDIA LIMITED -3.62% 1165.95 Delayed Quote.-16.54%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.78% 132.94 Real-time Quote.-25.40%
Latest news "Economy"
06:17aFrench government: on right track over further easing petrol supply problems
RE
06:16aBeijing party chief Cai uses loyalty to Xi to vault to top rank
RE
06:07aBrazil's top footballers lean toward Bolsonaro in polarized race
RE
06:00aQatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project
RE
05:58aLi Xi gets graft-busting role on China's new Standing Committee
RE
05:36aRishi Sunak: I am standing to be British prime minister
RE
05:34aIsraeli court gives Lebanon maritime deal a green light
RE
05:31aBoris Johnson battling to win support for PM comeback bid
RE
05:31aSunak: the united kingdom is a great country but we face a prof…
RE
05:31aSunak: i am standing to be the next british prime minister…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee unveiled
2Saudi forum set to draw U.S. business leaders despite tensions
3Factbox-China's new elite Communist Party leadership
4Japan's stimulus plan must exceed $100 billion, says ruling party execu..
5Reaction to China's 20th Communist Party Congress

HOT NEWS