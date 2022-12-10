Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South Africa's SPAR seeking legal opinion on loan allegations

12/10/2022 | 03:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: South Africa's SPAR Group half year results

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's SPAR Group is seeking legal opinion on media allegations it took part in "fictitious" and "fraudulent" loans, the grocery retailer and wholesaler said on Friday, while also announcing its chairman would step aside.

Local online newspapers Business Day, News24 and news magazine Financial Mail have been reporting various allegations of fraud, fictitious loans and racial bias brought by independent retailers who use the SPAR brand.

SPAR denied the financial allegations were symptomatic of "dodgy" accounting or that it discriminated against some of its retailers based on race or store location.

The media reports also raised questions around the independence of non-executive chairman Graham O'Connor.

"Mr Graham O'Connor ... believes that it is in the best interests of the company to step aside from his role as chairperson of the board in order to allow the board to focus on the current allegations facing the company," SPAR said.

Andrew Waller, currently a lead independent director at SPAR, will become interim chair until a permanent replacement is found, it added.

One allegation reported by Business Day involved SPAR selling one of its corporate-owned stores for a book value of just under 11 million rand ($633,700) to a group of independent retailers, who were advanced the loan by SPAR to buy and refurbish the store in 2018.

Citing a report conducted on behalf of SPAR's board by a law firm, the news outlet said the retailers paid only 8 million rand, with the arrangement meaning that "SPAR wouldn't have to record the difference between the lower payment and higher book value of the store as a write-off on its books."

SPAR said in a statement: "The board takes allegations of fictitious and fraudulent loans extremely seriously and is seeking legal opinion thereon. SPAR wishes to assure shareholders that this was an isolated matter and is neither SPAR's accounting policy nor practice."

($1 = 17.3582 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.29% 471.27 Real-time Quote.-12.10%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.00% 1993.11 Real-time Quote.0.46%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.12% 155.27 Real-time Quote.-11.21%
SPAR GROUP, INC. 0.97% 1.2999 Delayed Quote.4.67%
THE SPAR GROUP LTD 1.48% 137 End-of-day quote.-18.02%
Latest news "Economy"
04:06aTaiwan pledges deeper Japan security cooperation as senior lawmaker visits
RE
03:52aChina's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit
RE
03:46aExclusive-IMF and Ghana expected to reach staff-level agreement by Tuesday - sources
RE
03:44aUN secretary-general calls on Nigeria to investigate report of forced abortions
RE
03:40aWest Africa Central Bank raises main lending rate to 2.75%
RE
03:39aSouth Africa's SPAR seeking legal opinion on loan allegations
RE
03:24aBiden to announce support for African Union joining G20
RE
03:14aChina tackles medical supply snags, price gouging amid COVID fears
RE
02:36aLeonardo Says It Has Signed A Loan Agreement For 260 Million Euros With European Investment Bank
RE
02:30aKansas oil spill leaked 14,000 barrels - official
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia seeks to limit gas producers' profits as prices soar
2RWE CEO: optimistic power supply will remain stable during winter
3Leonardo Says It Has Signed A Loan Agreement For 260 Million Euros With..
4China to allow German expats to use German COVID-19 vaccines
5Kari Lake files lawsuit against Arizona elections officials - Washingto..

HOT NEWS