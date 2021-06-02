South Africa's Shoprite sells Nigerian business to Ketron

JOHANNESBURG, June 2 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings
has sold its Nigerian business to local buyer Ketron Investment,
it said on Wednesday, nearly 16 years after the South African
retailer opened its first outlet in the country.
Shoprite entered into a share purchase agreement with
Ketron, a Nigerian company owned by a group of institutional
investors led by property group Persianas, for the disposal of
its entire interest in Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited,
Shoprite and Ketron said in separate statements. The price on
the sale was not disclosed.
South Africa's biggest grocer has been reviewing its
long-term options across Africa to focus more on its home market
and has already exited Kenya.
The terms of the transaction include a franchise agreement,
which secures the Nigerian retailer's right to continue to use
the SHOPRITE brand, Shoprite said.
It also includes an administration and services agreement
which provides the business with administration and technical
support from the Shoprite Group for an initial period of five
years.
Shoprite added that 70% of the transaction proceeds have
been received with the balance due in four equal instalments
over 30 months.
Reuters reported in April that Persianas had emerged as the
buyer of Shoprite's Nigerian operations after a bidding process.
