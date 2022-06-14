Log in
South Africa's Telkom lowers revenue and profit guidance

06/14/2022 | 03:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Customers are served at a branch of South Africa's mobile operator, Telkom, in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Telkom lowered its revenue and profit guidance for the medium term due to a slowdown in growth in its mobile business and a decline in its legacy unit, it said on Tuesday, as it reported an 2.5% rise in full-year earnings.

The country's third-biggest telecom operator said headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 575.3 cents, boosted by lower finance charges and fair value movements.

Group EBITDA slipped 0.5% to 11.9 billion rand, while group revenue fell 1.1% to 42.8 billion rand.

The majority state-owned operator now expects group revenue to grow at a mid-single digit percentage over the next three years from mid- to high-single digit growth.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) growth is also expected at mid-single digit from mid- to high-single digits.

"Telkom mobile has grown ahead of the market and secured a third market position. Going forward, we expect Telkom mobile to grow in line with its industry peers," the operator said.

Mobile service revenue increased by 3.3% to 17.505 billion rand ($1.10 billion) in the year ended March 31, a significant slowdown from the previous year's 34.5% growth when data demand surged due to people working and schooling from home.

Meanwhile mobile data revenue grew by 2.9%, also a slowdown.

Telkom said the pre-paid surge slowed "as the share of wallet spend plateaued." It continued to grow its pre-paid customer base with average revenue per user (ARPU) normalising to pre-COVID-19 levels, in line with management expectations, it added.

It grew its post-paid base and maintained high levels of ARPUs.

However, its legacy fixed-line business remained under pressure as users migrate from traditional fixed voice to newer technologies.

($1 = 15.9810 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS