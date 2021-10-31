South Africa's Transnet says shuts down fuel pipeline after fire incident nearby

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's state-owned logistics firm Transnet said on Sunday that its petroleum pipeline in the coastal city of Durban has been shut down after a fire that broke out in close proximity.

Transnet said a preliminary assessment indicates a botched fuel theft incident on the pipeline, adding investigations were ongoing.

"The Transnet Pipelines National Operations Centre immediately shut down the pipeline and activated the emergency response plan," the company said in a statement.

"Remediation work and business continuity management processes have been activated. The current focus is to extinguish the fire and minimise the impact on the community and environment." (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alison Williams)