South Africa's Transnet says shuts down fuel pipeline after fire incident nearby

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's state-owned
logistics firm Transnet said on Sunday that its petroleum
pipeline in the coastal city of Durban has been shut down after
a fire that broke out in close proximity.
Transnet said a preliminary assessment indicates a botched
fuel theft incident on the pipeline, adding investigations were
ongoing.
"The Transnet Pipelines National Operations Centre
immediately shut down the pipeline and activated the emergency
response plan," the company said in a statement.
"Remediation work and business continuity management
processes have been activated. The current focus is to
extinguish the fire and minimise the impact on the community and
environment."
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alison
Williams)