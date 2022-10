Ali Motala, managing executive for Transnet Freight Rail's North corridor, which hauls thermal coal from mines to Richards Bay Coal Terminal, said the company remains "resolute" in its aim of hitting the target.

"We are working tirelessly to continue the improvements that we started to see before the strike started," Motala said in a media briefing.

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Nelson Banya; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)