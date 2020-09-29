South Africa's Unemployment Rate Fell in 2Q -- Update

By Gabriele Steinhauser and Aaisha Dadi Patel

JOHANNESBURG--South Africa's official unemployment rate dropped sharply to 23.3% in the second quarter even as a coronavirus lockdown wiped out a record number of jobs, the country's statistics agency said Tuesday, in a statistical quirk linked to the way the country calculates its unemployment rate.

StatsSA said the drop in the unemployment rate between April and June--down from 30.1% in the first quarter--was due to a sharp increase in the number of people it considers "not economically active." South Africa only considers as "unemployed" people who are actively looking for a job.

Some 20.6 million people out of South Africa's total employment-age population of 39 million weren't economically active in the second quarter, up from 15.4 million in the first quarter, Stats SA said.

At the same time, the number of employed people dropped by 2.2 million to just 14.1 million, the sharpest quarter-on-quarter decline since the quarterly labor force survey began in 2008.

South Africa implemented one of the strictest lockdowns between April and June in an effort to slow down coronavirus infections.

Write to Gabriele Steinhauser at gabriele.steinhauser@wsj.com, and Aaisha Dadi Patel at aaisha.dadipatel@wsj.com