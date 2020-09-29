Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Africa's Unemployment Rate Fell in 2Q -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 06:39am EDT

By Gabriele Steinhauser and Aaisha Dadi Patel

JOHANNESBURG--South Africa's official unemployment rate dropped sharply to 23.3% in the second quarter even as a coronavirus lockdown wiped out a record number of jobs, the country's statistics agency said Tuesday, in a statistical quirk linked to the way the country calculates its unemployment rate.

StatsSA said the drop in the unemployment rate between April and June--down from 30.1% in the first quarter--was due to a sharp increase in the number of people it considers "not economically active." South Africa only considers as "unemployed" people who are actively looking for a job.

Some 20.6 million people out of South Africa's total employment-age population of 39 million weren't economically active in the second quarter, up from 15.4 million in the first quarter, Stats SA said.

At the same time, the number of employed people dropped by 2.2 million to just 14.1 million, the sharpest quarter-on-quarter decline since the quarterly labor force survey began in 2008.

South Africa implemented one of the strictest lockdowns between April and June in an effort to slow down coronavirus infections.

Write to Gabriele Steinhauser at gabriele.steinhauser@wsj.com, and Aaisha Dadi Patel at aaisha.dadipatel@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.10% 468.3 Delayed Quote.-12.82%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.11% 1626.64 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.12% 155.47 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:00aCapital Office Products Supports its Community and Local Businesses by Supplying Essential Items
SE
07:00aA Major Part of James Dean’s Porsche 550 Spyder Surfaces
SE
06:57aTop traders see tepid oil demand recovery, flat prices
RE
06:56aSouth Africa's official unemployment rate drops as lockdown discourages job seekers
RE
06:52aLebanon's problem is a lack of confidence not assets, Carlos Ghosn says
RE
06:40aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : IH&SMEFD Circular Letter No. 26 of 2020 - Refinance Facility for Combating COVID -19 (RFCC)/ Islamic Refinance Facility for Combating COVID 19 (IRFCC)
PU
06:39aSouth Africa's Unemployment Rate Fell in 2Q -- Update
DJ
06:35aTreasury Bill Auctions held on 29 September 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : countersues Tiffany in bid to drop $..
2WALMART IN TALKS FOR UP TO $25 BILLION INVESTMENT IN TATA'S 'SUPER APP': Mint
3GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. faces ongoing court battles over TikTok, WeChat bans
5NOVACYT : NOVACYT S.A.: New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group